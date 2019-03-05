|
|
CHARLES J.
REGAN, Jr., 85
LAKELAND - Charles J. Regan Jr. 85 passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019, surrounded by his wife of 63 years Christine Rist Regan and his loving family. He was born on August 13th, 1933 in Aughagubbermore, County Cork, Ireland to the late Charles and Nora Donovan Regan.
Charles came to America with his parents as an infant. After moving to Oswego, New York, he was raised along with his 8 siblings on their family owned dairy farm. Charles was educated in Oswego schools and then proudly served in the USAF and National Guard. He was stationed at Dow Air Force Base in Bangor, Maine, where he met his wife Christine. Charles retired from Alcan Aluminum in Oswego, NY and was a retired Oswego Town Justice, before retiring to Lakeland Florida. He was a communicant of Saint Anthony's Catholic Church.
Charles is survived by his wife, Christine along with 2 daughters, Debra Regan of Fulton, NY and Sandra (Dave) DePolo from North Carolina; sons Charles (Sandra), J Regan, III from Oswego, NY, Robert Regan of Florida; and many grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; brothers, James, John and Dennis Regan; sisters, Mary Magnon, Anne Familo, Joan Layton and Kathy Kolek. Charles was preceded in death by sister Noreen Culeton.
Visitation will be Thursday, 9:30 - 10:30 at St. Anthonys Catholic Church, 820 Mar-cum Rd., Lakeland, FL. Funeral Mass to begin at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Gentry - Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel in charge of arrangements. www.gentry-morrison.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019