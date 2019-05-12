Home

CHARLES JOSEPH "CHUCK" KINTNER

CHARLES JOSEPH "CHUCK" KINTNER Obituary
CHARLES 'CHUCK' JOSEPH KINTNER, 67

WINTER HAVEN - Chuck was born on May 24, 1951 in Tifton, GA. At the age of 4 he decided to move the family to Winter Haven, where he lived most of his life. He was a Vietnam War Vet stationed in San Francisco, where he helped his fellow soldiers returning from combat. Chuck loved the beach, reading, cheesy humor, and rock 'n roll. Get up, get down, roll over, bark at the moon! He passed away on May 6, 2019 in Winter Haven.
Chuck is survived by his daughter Lauren Correa (Ronald); sons Joshua Kintner (Crystal) and Stephen Kintner (Cherish); grandchildren Ciara and Joey; sisters Mary Jo Sullins (Bob) and Jan Brown (Paul); and brother Larry Frank Kintner.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Steele's Family Funeral Services in Winter Haven from 5:00-7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his honor to .
Published in Ledger from May 12 to May 13, 2019
