CHARLES
KLETT
WINTER HAVEN - Charles Klett, born in Linden, New Jersey on September 25, 1928 and passed on March 16, 2019 in Winter Haven, Florida.
He went to Saint Elizabeth grammar school and went to Saint Mary High School. Charles served in the US Army for two years and did one year long tour in the Korean War.
Charles lived in Linden, New Jersey, Colonia, New Jersey and moved to Florida in 1991.
Charles is survived by his wife of 27 years Mary Hudson Klett, sisters Catherine Riechers, Doris Handschuh, 13 nieces and nephews, 34 grand nieces and nephews, 48 great grand nieces and nephews, longtime friends John and Herta Bardenhagen.
Charles is preceded in death by his late wife Joan Sweeney Klett, parents Mary and Frank Klett, brothers Frank and Robert Klett, sisters Sister Evelyn Francis and Julia Spadora, three nieces and one nephew.
Charles was an avid golfer and was a part of the Cypress Woods men's golf association, liked to play cards, and enjoyed traveling.
Services will be held in New Jersey.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019