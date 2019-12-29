|
|
CHARLES
MELTON TERRY
(Chuck)
LAKELAND- Charles Melton Terry (Chuck) passed away peacefully at Good Shepard Hospice on December 23, 2019 after a long fight with dementia.
Chuck is survived by his wife Eugenia (Jean) Terry of 52 years and step-children Joe Wilbanks, Karen Wilbanks and her daughter Sarah.
Chuck, born September 14, 1928 is a lifelong resident of Lakeland, Florida and the son of LH Terry Sr and Florida Melton Terry and his step-mother, Ruth Terry .
He was preceded in death by his brother Linton Terry and survived by his nieces Cynthia, Patricia and nephew Linton. He is a graduate of Lakeland Senior High School, class of 1946. He attended Florida Southern College and played basketball and baseball for the Mocs, graduating in 1950. Immediately after college
Chuck was inducted in the Army serving one tour assigned to the Army baseball team at Ft. Bragg. After his service he returned to Lakeland and worked in retail sales for various companies eventually settling into the retail carpet business.
Chuck and Jean were the owners of Florida Floors at 950 S. Florida Ave from 1973 until they retired in 2006. They reside at 2218 Eden Parkway in a home owned by Jean since 1965. A memorial service will be held at College Heights United Methodist Church on Saturday January 11, 2020 at 10am. In lieu of flowers donations to Good Shepard Hospice would be appreciated. https://www.chaptershealth.org/locations/good-shepherd-hospice-lakeland-hospice-house/
