CHARLES MELVIN
DORE, Jr., 41
MULBERRY - Charles Melvin Dore, Jr., 41, of Mulberry, passed away September 27, 2019. He was born on January 9, 1978 in St. Thomas, USVI. Charles was loved by everyone he came in contact with. He was a hard worker and provider for his family, loving brother, uncle, son and devoted father to his kids.
Charles is survived by his mother Rosatie Wheatley and father Charles M. Dore Sr.; his children Tyranese Watson-Dore, Kajah Dore, Kayah Dore, Jahlexus Dore and Princess Dore; his sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who are saddened by his passing but happy that he is finally resting in heaven and suffering no more pain.
Charles is preceded in death by his grandmother Juanita Venzen Ferris and his son Prince Dore.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11AM in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens, 2125 S. Bartow Hwy.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019