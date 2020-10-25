CHARLES N.

WEST PALM BEACH - Charles N. Johnson, age 97, died peacefully at Vitas Hospice in West Palm Beach, Florida on October 17, 2020.

Charles was born in 1923 in Macomb, Illinois to Mary and Alva Johnson.

He was a WWII veteran having served in the Air Force as staff sergeant in an Air Support Communications Squadron in the South Pacific. After military service, he enrolled in the University of Illinois, graduating with a degree in architecture. He married Jacqueline Elander in 1951 and, together, they moved to Lakeland to begin his career. Charles and Jackie have three children Cindy (Scott), Keith, and Tracy (Michael).

In 1957 Charles began work as architect for Publix Supermarkets, and spent many years with the company before branching into his own practice.

While in Lakeland, Charles was a member of First United Methodist Church where he was able to share his love of music by singing tenor in the choir, and where friends from the Bykota Sunday School class became a special part of his life.

Charles always had a love of flying and airplanes. He was known for his generosity, humorous jokes, and love for his family.

Charles was preceded in death by his father, mother, and sister, Alleyne. He is survived by Jackie, their three children, three grandchildren (Ryan, Brannon, and Jacqueline), three great-grandchildren (Emma, Raelynn, and Kora), and several nieces and a nephew.

A graveside service will be held in Lakeland at Oak Hill Burial Park, date and time to be determined.



