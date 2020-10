Or Copy this URL to Share

CHARLES

OWEN GUTHRIE, Jr., 92



DAVENPORT - Charles Guthrie passed Wednesday, 10/28/20. No known survivors. Gilley's Family Cremation, 863-875-9079.



