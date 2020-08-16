CHARLES P. ROBBINS, Sr.
LAKELAND - Charles 'Chuck' P. Robbins, Sr. died peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born on March 12, 1937 in Pittsburgh, PA into a family of coal miners and steel workers, the first-born of William and Marion (Kuhn) Robbins. He grew up in Carnegie, PA and graduated from Scott Township High School. He served in the US Army from 1957-59 at Schwabisch Hall, Germany. Upon his return to Pittsburgh, he met and married Catherine Murphy. In 1963 they moved to the Washington, DC area where he had a career with the FBI, first in the Fingerprint Division, then the newly created Freedom of Information Division from which he retired in 1994. Chuck and Cathy had two sons, Charles Paul Robbins, Jr. of Marshall, VA and Christopher Allen Robbins of Ashburn, VA prior to their divorce.
Chuck loved sports, both to watch and to play. Wherever he lived, the Steelers were his team. He loved to bicycle, play tennis, take walks, and play pick-up basketball and softball. He was a judo instructor for the Arlington County Judo Club. Community service was particularly important to him. He served several terms as the president of the homeowner's association where he lived in Falls Church, VA. For years, even after retirement, he was a star performer for the FOIPA Follies, an annual FBI employee benefit for Children's Hospital. He enjoyed serving as the Master of Ceremonies for 'Washingtunes,' a program featuring local artists on Arlington County Television. A devout Catholic, he was active in St. Charles and St. James parishes in northern VA. Upon his move to Lakeland, Florida, he became a member of St. Anthony parish and was deeply involved in justice ministry through P.E.A.C.E (Polk Ecumenical Council for Empowerment). Throughout his life, his kindness, goodness and sense of humor drew others to him.
In addition to his sons, Chuck is survived by his loving companion of 37 years, Eileen Stone of Lakeland, FL, a granddaughter, Cheryl Schronce (Brandon) of Knoxville, TN, a grandson, Jackson Robbins of Ashburn, VA, sisters Ann Diley of Burgettstown, PA and Rosemary Phelps of Salinesville, OH, nieces and nephews and a wide circle of friends.
The family would like to thank Cornerstone Hospice, particularly the Platinum Team, who took excellent care of us.
Due to Covid concerns, services will be delayed until it is safe to gather.
