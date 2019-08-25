Home

Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
More Obituaries for CHARLES FRANCISCUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES PATRICK FRANCISCUS

CHARLES PATRICK FRANCISCUS Obituary
CHARLES
PATRICK
FRANCISCUS, 82

DAVENPORT - Charles Patrick Franciscus, age 82, died on August 20th, 2019 surrounded by his children in Winter Haven, FL.
Charles was born on March 31st, 1937 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where he was raised. He served in the United States Air Force from 1954 to 1958 before moving to Warren, NJ to work as a salesman at Sears Roebuck. It was at this time that Charles met his wife, Arlene, and the two were married in 1970. Charles and Arlene started a family and moved to Middlesex, NJ where they lived for 27 years before relocating to Davenport, Florida.
Charles was known for his witty sense of humor, handyman skills, love of golf, and an awe-inspiring ability to overcome life's challenges.
Charles is predeceased by his cherished wife, Arlene; son, Patrick; father, Charles; mother, Anne; brother, Thomas; and sister, Betty Anne. Charles is survived by his beloved family: son, Sean (Cindy); son, Michael (Jessica); daughter, Joanne; and son, Daniel (Jacqueline); siblings, Robert and Mary; as well as his grandchildren Drew, Grant, Carter, Sophia, Samantha, Michael, Cecelia and Benjamin.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the .
Condolences can be sent to
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019
