CHARLES
PATRICK
OLIVIER, 66
LAKELAND - Charles Patrick Olivier, 66, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Bartow Regional Medical Center. Charlie was born November 27, 1952 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Pliny and Esther Olivier. He was raised in Gramercy, LA, started his family in Garyville, LA before moving to Lakeland in the mid-80s. Charlie was a machinist by trade, business owner, loved hunting and fishing, and enjoyed watching westerns on TV.
Charlie is survived by his wife Gayle Olivier; son, Troy (Troy-Boy) and his wife, Michelle; daughter, Jennifer Toman (Jen-Jen) and her husband Jason; daughter, Ashly (Ali MacGraw); grandchildren, Calynn, Kylee, Quinn, Addison, Rowan, Emily, Elise, Gage; sisters, Phyllis Robichaux, Marie Olivier, Mary Edwards; brothers, Pliny, Jr., Ricky, Jimmy. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Peggy, and infant daughter Angela.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 3 p.m. followed by a celebration of life at 4 p.m., on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Florida.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019