1/1
CHARLES RAY BAXTER
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHARLES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHARLES RAY BAXTER, 80

LAKELAND - Charles Ray Baxter, age 80, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020.
He was born in Live Oak, FL, on October 24, 1939 to Elious R. & Reather M. (Smith) Baxter. He moved from West Virginia 10 years ago to Lakeland. He owned Baxter Hauling in Kathleen, Florida and was of the Pentecostal faith and a Mason.
He is survived by his son: Ray Baxter, daughters: Dolores Edens, Cynthia Smith, sister: Marie Roebuck, 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and life partner Deana Burgess.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Seigler Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Deana Burgess C/O 4290 State Road 60 West, Mulberry, Fl. 33860.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved