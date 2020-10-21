CHARLES RAY BAXTER, 80
LAKELAND - Charles Ray Baxter, age 80, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020.
He was born in Live Oak, FL, on October 24, 1939 to Elious R. & Reather M. (Smith) Baxter. He moved from West Virginia 10 years ago to Lakeland. He owned Baxter Hauling in Kathleen, Florida and was of the Pentecostal faith and a Mason.
He is survived by his son: Ray Baxter, daughters: Dolores Edens, Cynthia Smith, sister: Marie Roebuck, 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and life partner Deana Burgess.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Seigler Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Deana Burgess C/O 4290 State Road 60 West, Mulberry, Fl. 33860.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.