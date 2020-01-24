Home

Marion Nelson Funeral Home
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
CHARLES MILLER
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Marion Nelson Funeral Home
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
4:00 PM
Marion Nelson Funeral Home
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
Interment
Following Services
ake Wales Cemetery.
CHARLES RAY MILLER


1930 - 2020
CHARLES RAY MILLER
CHARLES RAY
89

WINTER HAVEN - Charles R. Miller of Winter Haven, Florida passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at his residence.
He was born August 07, 1930 in Lake Wales, Florida to the late Charlie and Era Mozelle (Campbell) Miller and he has been a lifelong resident of this area.
He was a retired Owner/Operator of M&N Fruit Harvesting. Charles served in the US Navy. He was an active member of the Landmark Baptist Church in Haines City. He was an avid Nascar fan.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Lucille Miller; daughter, Susan Eldridge and husband Glenn of Lake Alfred, Florida; son, Dean Miller and wife Theresa of Haines City, Florida; 4 grandchildren, Matthew, Sarah, Meagan and Britni; 3 great grandchildren, Maddyson, Nolan and Carson.
Visitation will be held 3:00PM until funeral Service at 4:00PM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Marion Nelson Funeral Home with Dr. Mickey Carter officiating. Interment will follow at the Lake Wales Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Published in Ledger from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
