Charles "Chuck" Reed

LAKELAND - Charles 'Chuck' Reed, 77, passed away Mar. 24, 2019.
Chuck was born in Gadsden, AL on Aug. 4, 1941, to the late James and Eva Reed. He served in the U.S. Navy, and was the Vice President of Hi-Tech Associates. He was a collector and enthusiast of old cars.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Anita K. Reed; sons, Mike B. Reed and Patrick M. (Lisa) Reed; brother, James H. (Linda) Reed, Jr.; sister, Janice (Bobby) Wilhite; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to a church of your choice, or the Florida Baptist Children's Home.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
