Charles Roger Blythe
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHARLES
ROGER
BLYTHE

LAKELAND-Charles Roger Blythe, 86, passed away on June 11, 2020, at Winter Haven Hospital. Charles was born May 23, 1934, in Pisgah Forest, North Carolina to Glenn and Nettie Blythe.
Charles is survived by his three daughters, Robin Burgess, Caroline Barnhill and Patricia Payne; three grandchildren, six great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 10:30 am, followed by a celebration of life at 11 am, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved