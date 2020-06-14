CHARLES

ROGER

BLYTHE



LAKELAND-Charles Roger Blythe, 86, passed away on June 11, 2020, at Winter Haven Hospital. Charles was born May 23, 1934, in Pisgah Forest, North Carolina to Glenn and Nettie Blythe.

Charles is survived by his three daughters, Robin Burgess, Caroline Barnhill and Patricia Payne; three grandchildren, six great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

Visitation will begin at 10:30 am, followed by a celebration of life at 11 am, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.



