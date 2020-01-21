|
|
CHARLES
'RABBIT'
RUSSELL
HOWARD, 66
LAKELAND - Charles 'Rabbit' Russell Howard, 66, passed away Jan. 17, 2020.
Rabbit was born in Plant City, FL on Oct. 16, 1953, to Charles and Marie Howard. He worked for many years at Peoples Gas as a welder. Rabbit loved music, and could often be found at the local honky tonks, where he enjoyed singing karaoke. In addition to singing, he also enjoyed cast netting, gator hunting and spending time with his family.
Rabbit is survived by his wife, Peggy Howard; children, Kelli (Tony) Richardson, Rusty (Erin) Howard, Robby (Jill) Howard, Leeann (Danny) Mar-chena, Danny (Rebecca) Page, Toby (Susan) Davis, Patricia (Shawn) Rucker, Brandy (Mike) Lightfoot and Brad (Karen) Davis; sisters, Brenda Chandler and Vickie Howard; 21 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wed. from 10-11 am at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd., Lakeland. Funeral services will follow at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will be at Oak Hill Burial Park.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020