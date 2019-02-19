Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES S. TAYLOR

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CHARLES S. TAYLOR Obituary
CHARLES S.
TAYLOR, 78

LAFAYETTE, LA. - Charles S. Taylor, age 78, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Magnolia Estates Nursing Home in Lafayette, Louisiana.
He was born on May 23, 1940, in Lakeland, Florida to William Fay Taylor and Flora Rea Blocker.
He is survived by his sisters, Susan Thompson and Sandy Currie; and brothers, William F. (Hatsuko) Taylor, Jr. and Terry (Jennifer) Inlow. Charles was preceded in death by his sisters, Betty Jo Marquis and Shirley Bouchard. Charles will also be forever remembered by his many nieces, nephews, and extended family and dear friends.
Services will be held on Wednesday, February 20th at 1:00 PM at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home (Southside Chapel) in Lakeland, Florida. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Burial Park.
The family would like to thank the caring and dedicated staff at Magnolia Estates, Martin & Castille and Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.