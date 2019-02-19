|
CHARLES S.
TAYLOR, 78
LAFAYETTE, LA. - Charles S. Taylor, age 78, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Magnolia Estates Nursing Home in Lafayette, Louisiana.
He was born on May 23, 1940, in Lakeland, Florida to William Fay Taylor and Flora Rea Blocker.
He is survived by his sisters, Susan Thompson and Sandy Currie; and brothers, William F. (Hatsuko) Taylor, Jr. and Terry (Jennifer) Inlow. Charles was preceded in death by his sisters, Betty Jo Marquis and Shirley Bouchard. Charles will also be forever remembered by his many nieces, nephews, and extended family and dear friends.
Services will be held on Wednesday, February 20th at 1:00 PM at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home (Southside Chapel) in Lakeland, Florida. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Burial Park.
The family would like to thank the caring and dedicated staff at Magnolia Estates, Martin & Castille and Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.
