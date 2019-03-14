|
|
CHARLES
SAMUEL
NARRAMORE, 71
POLK CITY - Mr. Charles Samuel Narramore, age 71, a resident of Polk City, passed away Wed. March 6, 2019 at Lakeland Health & Rehab with his family.
Mr. Narramore was born March 31, 1947, in Bridgeport, AL, to Robert Monroe and Bessie Lee (Sullivan) Narramore. He was a Polk Co. resident since 1959 coming from TN. He was the owner/ operator of Narramore Auto in Auburndale. Charles enjoyed NASCAR, fishing, watching Andy Griffith and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 5 brothers: Carl, Clay, R.J., Hershel & Hubert. Charles is survived by: son Chris (Kim) Narramore of Auburndale, 2 daughters: Shauna (Matt) Mason of Polk City, Deanna (Tim) O'Gorman of Auburndale, 2 brothers: Newell (Pat) Narramore, Leroy (Peggy) Narramore, both of Auburndale, 2 sisters: Jonell Fisher of TN, Janie Lanham of Polk City, 12 grandchildren: Chris, Jr., Courtney, Charles, Chase, Jessica, Dustin, Tyler, Austin, Jordan, Ashley, Amber & Ashlyn, 9 gt. grandchildren: Destiny, Delaney, Peyton, David, Zoey, Layla, Levi, Layla & Dominic.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Sat. March 16th at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019