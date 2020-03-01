Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES STIVERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES SAMUEL STIVERS


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES SAMUEL STIVERS Obituary
CHARLES
SAMUEL STIVERS, Sr.

LAKELAND - Charles Samuel Stivers, Sr., 76, passed away Feb. 26, 2020.
Mr. Stivers was born in Bartow on Dec. 28, 1943, and remained a lifelong resident of the area. He was a diesel mechanic, and enjoyed fishing, following FSU Football, and was an avid golfer.
Mr. Stivers was preceded in death by his daughter, Diana Todd; and siblings, Dayton, Mary and Dottie. He is survived by his wife, Debra Stivers; his first wife, Janice Pelham; children: Tammy (Mark) Hatcher, Charles (Sue Snell) Stivers, Jr., Audrey Yutzy, Sean (Winona) Stivers and Joseph (Christina Lowe) Stiv-ers; 17 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted Sat. March 7th at 11 am at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vitas Hospice.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -