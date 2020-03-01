|
CHARLES
SAMUEL STIVERS, Sr.
LAKELAND - Charles Samuel Stivers, Sr., 76, passed away Feb. 26, 2020.
Mr. Stivers was born in Bartow on Dec. 28, 1943, and remained a lifelong resident of the area. He was a diesel mechanic, and enjoyed fishing, following FSU Football, and was an avid golfer.
Mr. Stivers was preceded in death by his daughter, Diana Todd; and siblings, Dayton, Mary and Dottie. He is survived by his wife, Debra Stivers; his first wife, Janice Pelham; children: Tammy (Mark) Hatcher, Charles (Sue Snell) Stivers, Jr., Audrey Yutzy, Sean (Winona) Stivers and Joseph (Christina Lowe) Stiv-ers; 17 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted Sat. March 7th at 11 am at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vitas Hospice.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020