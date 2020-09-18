CHARLES ELWOOD VINSON
LAKELAND- Charles 'Elwood' Vinson passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020 at the age of 88. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carrie Vinson, their son Charles 'Butch' Vinson, and sisters Loretta Vinson, Jean Humphreys, and Louise Gibbs.
He is survived by his sister, Brenda Blouin, sons James and Joel Vinson, grandsons Josh and Jacob Vinson, granddaughters Jessica Cuthbertson and Haili Alcorn, six great grandchildren and two great-great grandsons.
Elwood was born in Cookeville, Tennessee. When he was very young, his family moved to Florida, where he attended elementary school and met Carrie Coleman. They began dating in 1948 while at Kathleen High School and were married during their senior year. Wedded bliss was theirs for 68 years.
Elwood worked as a supervisor at W. R. Grace & Company for nearly three decades. He joined the Freemasons in 1975. Elwood was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Master Mason. He served as a District Instructor for ten years, earning him the title of Right Honorable. Elwood also served as Master of Lakeland Lodge No. 91 F & AM in 1988 and 1999.
Like his wife, Elwood enjoyed watching sports, especially baseball, and playing cards. They were also fond of traveling and spent many vacations at a cabin in Tennessee.
Services for Elwood will be held at the Lakeland Lodge No. 91, 505 N. Massachusetts Ave. on September 23 at 6:00 p.m. and will include a celebration of Carrie's life. Condolences may be made online at www.lakelandfuneralhome.com
.