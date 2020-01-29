|
CHARLES W. 'Chuck' BOVAY
Charles W. 'Chuck' Bovay passed away on December 23, 2019 at the age of 91. He is survived by his wife Connie and their four children: Jack Bovay (Leslie), Mary Ann Bovay Alger (Jon), Rick Bovay (Helen), and Lynne Bovay (Tom Gaare). He is also survived by three grandchildren: John Bovay, Jr. (Wei), Caroline Bovay Meric (Thomas), Eleanor Alger, and one great grandchild, Matthew Bovay.
Chuck was born in Jackson, Michigan, on June 3, 1928, and grew up in Pensacola, Florida. The family returned to Michigan, where he graduated from Michigan State University in 1950 with a Business degree. He received a Commission in the United States Army on the same day.
He began his business career with Auto Owners Insurance Co. in Lansing, Michigan, and was transferred four years later to Peoria, Illinois, where he met and married Connie Jo Smith. In 1956, the company transferred the couple to Lakeland, where they made their home for more than 60 years. Chuck earned the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designation in 1958. In 1963, he joined Lanier Upshaw, Inc. and helped it grow into one of the largest independent insurance agencies in Florida. He became agency president in 1976. During his career, he served on the board of the Florida Association of Insurance Agents (FAIA), and was Chairman in 1992. In 1998, he retired after 48 years in the insurance industry.
Chuck was very active in the Lakeland community, serving as president or chairman of the Lakeland Area Chamber of Commerce, Lakeland Rotary Club, Lakeland Regional Medical Center, Lakeland Regional Medical Center Foundation, Lakeland Volunteers in Medicine, and Lakeland Sertoma Club (of which he was a charter member in 1957). He was a recipient of the George Jenkins Award and was a Paul Harris Fellow.
Through the years, Chuck served on the board for United Way, American Red Cross, Lakeland Boy's Club, Lakeland Housing Authority, Lakeland Planning and Housing Board, Polk Community College Foundation, Lakeland Yacht & Country Club, Lakeland Symphony Orchestra (treasurer), the Community Foundation of Greater Lakeland Advisory Board (which became giveWELL), and Florida House Council at Lakeland (co-treasurer). He was a member of the board and chairman of First Federal Savings & Loan Association of Florida (which became Florida First Bank). He was a founding member of the Florida Southern College Tip-Off Club (now known as the Sixth Man Club).
Chuck and Connie were loyal supporters of the men's and women's basketball programs at FSC and attended the 2015 championship game in Evansville, Indiana, when the men's team won the national championship. They traveled extensively and have been on every continent. He was an avid golfer and member of Lone Palm Golf Club, where he played regularly. He played on courses around the world, including St. Andrews, Scotland, where the game originated.
In 1956, Chuck and Connie became members of First Presbyterian Church in Lakeland, where he has served as Deacon and Elder. A February 1, 2020 memorial service at 10 am at First Presbyterian Church is being planned by his wife to bring full circle to their life together, as they were married 65 years ago on February 5, 1955. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a in Chuck's honor.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020