CHARLES W.
POORE, 87
LAKELAND -
Charles W. Poore, age 87, passed away March 19, 2019 at home, surrounded by family. Til the end he retained his wit, joy in life and innate kindness.
Born in Wilmington, Delaware, Charlie had a life long love of music and enjoyed performing in amateur theatricals and a country music band, earning the nickname 'Figaro.'
His career with DuPont spanned over 30 years, and he was a co-owner of Virginia Bridals and Tuxedo Junction in Wilmington, Delaware. He loved baseball, traveling, spending time with family and friends, and his dogs. No matter his challenges, Charlie was always 'Finer than Frog Hair,' and when dementia took his short term memory, 'I'm in reasonable health and happy to meet you all once more' from HMS Pinafore.
Preceded in death by his parents, Charles J. and Alma (Kandle) Poore, his sister, Mildred Cassello, and daughter, Roxanne Hottes. Survived by his beloved wife, Patricia, of Lakeland, 2 brothers, 5 children, 16 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. Memorial donations to Good Shepherd Hospice, 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland 33805.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019