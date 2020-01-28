|
|
CHARLES
WARREN
'Charlie'
SHERRARD
WINTER HAVEN - Charles Warren 'Charlie' Sherrard, 84, real estate entrepreneur, made his last deal on January 24, 2020 when he passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Winter Haven, Florida.
Visitation and funeral services will be Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 2pm. Both are being held at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home in Auburndale, FL.
Charlie was born March 2, 1935 in Van, TX, son of Charles A. Sherrard and Lona Ruth Stevenson, and stepparents, whom he also considered his parents, William R. Stevenson ('Handsome Bill') and Mary L. Sherrard. Charlie grew up in Denison, TX. In his younger years, he worked for his father at the Sherrard Hereford Cattle Ranch and the Sherrard Motor Company. Later, he was a successful real estate entrepreneur.
He married the love of his life, Kathryn Ann 'Kay' Halley on July 20, 1956. They remained married until her death in 2009. He was a Knights Templar Mason, an avid bass fisherman and a world traveler.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Charles A. Sherrard and Lona Ruth Stevenson; his brothers, Charles Shepherd Sherrard and Charles Lawrence Sherrard; his wife, Kathryn A. Sherrard and his son, Charles Mark Sherrard.
He is survived by his daughter, Pamela Sherrard Waters (Phil) of Bartow, FL; grandson, Charles Nicholas 'Cole' Meeker (Brianna) of Lakeland, FL; granddaughter, Melissa A. Sherrard (Tom) of St. Augustine, FL; grandson, Charles Brian Sherrard (Marissa) of Denison, TX, three great grandchildren and his life-long best friend, Joe Elliott of Denison, TX.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to , a cause close to his heart.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020