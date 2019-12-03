|
CHARLES WAYNE
COYLE
LAKELAND - Charles Wayne Coyle, born Jan. 23rd, 1943 in Port Huron, MI to Charlie and Geneva Coyle (Decd.) passed away Nov 23rd, 2019 in Lakeland, FL.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years Kathleen Coyle. He is survived by his son Charles Michael Coyle of Lakeland, his stepdaughter Anna Cramer Tucker (Robert) and their three children, his sister Myra and family of St. Louis, brother Randy (Rena) of Clewiston, FL.
Wayne graduated Lakeland High School in 1961 and was awarded a football scholarship to Coffeyville Jr. College in Coffeyville, KS. He later enrolled at Florida State University.
An avid outdoorsman, Wayne enjoyed fishing, hunting, and golf as his favorite pastimes. The family thanks you for your condolences and in lieu of flowers, donations can me made to Ducks Unlimited or the Talbot House Ministries.
