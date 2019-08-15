|
CHARLIE EDD
WHITE, 89
AUBURNDALE - Mr. Charlie Edd White, age 89, a resident of Auburndale passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Winter Haven Hospital with his family by his side.
Mr. White was born April 25, 1930 in Arlington, Georgia to Robbie Albert and Annie Pearl (Gilbert) White. He has been an Auburndale resident since 1963 coming from Tampa. Charlie was a United States Army Veteran, a retired pastor of Winter Haven Church of God and later attended Haines City Church of God. Charlie enjoyed fishing, traveling and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife - Alma; 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Charlie is survived by: daughter: Vickie Dennis of Auburndale, son: Lamar White of Brooksville, sister: Ida Mobley and her husband Norman of Turkey Creek, 5 grandchildren & 7 gt. grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 11:00 am Saturday, August 17th at Kersey Funeral Home with a gathering beginning at 10. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019