CHARLIE FIELDS
CHARLIE
FIELDS
11/18/44 - 5/8/20

PLANO, TX. - Charles 'Charlie' Gray Fields passed away on May 8, 2020, in Plano, Texas, after a short but heroic battle with Cancer.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl & beloved children, Jenny Scalari (David) in the San Francisco Bay area, Stephanie Hailey in the Dallas area, sister Janice Lovering (Randall) & brother Kenneth Fields (late wife Kimberly), both of Lakeland, Florida, Charlie's home town. There are four grandchildren, Megan & Emma Scalari and Hannah & Zane Hailey.
Charlie will be remembered as a caring & kind human being to all the people he met. After growing up in Lakeland, he graduated from Lakeland High School in 1962, and joined the Navy, serving aboard the USS Ranger. Charlie developed a successful career in Electronics sales, starting as outside sales & growing to Regional Manager Status with a large Electronics Company. His love interests, besides Cheryl, included golf, fishing, gardening & of course animals large or small.
Charlie will be missed, but in keeping with his love of animals, donations may be made to Best Friends Animal Society in his honor: bestfriends.org.
A private Memorial Service was held May 14, 2020, at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow, Rid-geview Memorial Park in Allen, Texas.

Published in The Ledger from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home
2525 Central Expressway North
Allen, TX 75013
972-562-2601
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

