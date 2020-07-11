1/1
Charlie "Dedaddy" Sells
CHARLIE 'DEDADDY' SELLS, 90

BARTOW - Charlie 'Dedaddy' Sells, age 90, went home to be with his Buddy upstairs on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Bartow.
Born February 9, 1930 in Bushnell, he was the son of the late Charles Sells, Sr. and Florence (Stover) Sells. Mr. Sells was a Korean War Veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy. Charlie retired from McDonald Construction in Lakeland where he was a Bulldozer Operator for over 50 years in the phosphate industry. He attended Redeemed Worship Center in Bartow.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Sells in 2007. He is survived by his children: Jennie Richard, and Billy Sells (Tonia), all of Bartow. Charlie also leaves behind his grandchildren: Nickie Cobern (Johnny), Melissa Hooks, Tiffany Tong (Jeff), Brian Sells (Anna) and Taylor Sells (Daniel) along with his great grandchildren: Kayla Edwards (Zach) Trey Cobern, Brianna Hooks, Aubrey Tong, Landon Sells, Aria Sells and great great granddaughter, Ellie.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 13th at 10:00 am at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow.


Published in The Ledger from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
