|
|
CHARLOTTE
ANNETTE
WEST, 78
LAKELAND - Charlotte Annette West, 78 entered into rest on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on June 20, 1941 in Monroe County, TN to Elbert Lester Williams and Lela Christine Hamby. She has resided in Lakeland, FL for the past 35 years. She is retired from Publix/Deli Corp. and the Polk Co. School Board.
Charlotte is survived by her son, Christopher Lee Turlington; daughter, Penny Gail Turlington; siblings, Yvonne Dent, Elbert 'Dick' Williams, Nyoka 'Connie' Parrish, Darlene Meadows, Charles 'Steve' Williams, Carl Williams, and Debra Walker; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. at Foxwood Lake Estates Club House by the lake, located at 4848 Foxwood Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33810. Condolences and flowers can be sent to her residence at 4978 Deerwood Dr., Lakeland, FL 33810.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019