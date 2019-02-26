|
CHARLOTTE C.
SUTTON, 86
BARTOW - Charlotte C. Sutton, age 86, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at her home in Bartow. Born June 6, 1932 in Rossville, GA, she was the daughter of the late Charles Robert and Leoma (Blevins) Castle-berry.
Charlotte worked for Badcock in Bartow as well as a Secretary for Gause Academy in Bartow until her retirement from the school board after many years of service. She attended the First Baptist Church of Bartow.
She is survived by a loving family that includes her husband of 68 years, Leon Sutton of Bartow, her two daughters: Yvonne Grimes (Jerry) and Sheila Conrad (Jerry), all of Bartow. Mrs. Sutton also leaves behind her brother Ben Castleberry (Jackie) of Lafayette, GA, her three granddaughters: Traci Allen (Steven), Shannan Hall (Tim Fox), Elise Albritton (Daniel) and six great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 26th from 5 pm to 7 pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, February 27th at 10:00 am at the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 2140 East C.R. 540A, Lakeland, FL 33813.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019