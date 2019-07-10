|
CHARLOTTE COATES
JOHNSON
BOSTON, VA. - Charlotte Coates Johnson, beloved mother, grandmother, cousin, and friend, passed away on July 3, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Rappahannock County, VA on June 16, 1927, the only child to Katie Brown Coates and Thomas Hawes Coates. Charlotte lived in Lakeland, FL for 58 years before moving back to Virginia last year.
Charlotte attended Sperryville High School in Rappahannock County, VA, where she played guard on the girls' basketball team. Music was central throughout her life; she studied music at Madison College (James Madison Univ) in Harrisonburg, VA and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church's vocal and bell choirs in Lakeland, FL. Charlotte enjoyed ballroom dancing, playing bridge, traveling, and serving as a docent for Lakeland's Polk Museum of Art. Having lived in Durham, NC, she was a passionate Duke Blue Devil Basketball fan.
Charlotte is survived by three children and four granddaughters: Thomas Berkley Johnson (spouse Cole McKenry Johnson) and their children Katie and Sarah of Woodville, VA, Joanne Johnson Nayeri (spouse Ramin Nayeri) of Amsterdam, Netherlands, Judy Johnson Turner (spouse Grant Turner) of Ridgefield, CT and their children Diane and Caroline. She will be remembered by her family for her undeniable love and utter devotion to their well-being.
A memorial service was held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Washington, VA on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
An 'In Memory Tribute' may be made in her name to the Nature Conservancy, by phone 800-628-6820.
