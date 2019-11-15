|
|
CHARLOTTE COLVIN
MAYDEN, 81
MORRIS, IL. - Charlotte Colvin Mayden, 81, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
She was born November 16, 1937 in Strong, AR, the daughter of the late A.A. and Frankie Ruth (Wells) Colvin.
Raised in El Dorado, AR, she graduated from the EHS and then received her B.S. in Education from the University of South Arkansas. She taught elementary school in Texas, Louisiana, and at Erienna School in Morris, IL.
Charlotte loved playing golf and bridge and attending her weekly Bible Study groups. She loved the Lord with all her heart and knew she was going Home. Her family finds great comfort in that knowledge.
She married the love of her life, Walter Mayden, in 1962. She enjoyed and was quite proud of her children and grandchildren. She and Walter recently moved back to Morris to be closer to their family and loved being able to spend so much time with them.
She is survived by her husband, Walter; daughters Mitzi (Steve) Gross of Morris, IL and Melissa (Dan) Lund-berg of Batavia, IL. Grandchildren Samantha (Nate) Pastorik of Tampa, FL; Jamie, Jancy, and Joe Lundberg of Batavia, IL. Sisters JoBeth (Ed-die) Wisner of St. Petersburg, FL and Gail (Steve) Carter of Horseshoe Bay, TX.
A private family service will be held at home on Saturday, November 16, which would have been her 82nd birthday.
Memorials in her name may be made to the First Baptist Church of Morris, IL.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019