CHARLOTTE
CRAWFORD
BARTOW - Charlotte Crawford, age 81 passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 in Orlando. Born at Bartow Memorial Hospital on October 17, 1937 in Bartow.
She was the daughter the late Bruce and Lucy Crawford and granddaughter of the late R.B., Sr. and Ethel Crawford and Jesse and Dora Jones.
Charlotte and her family moved from Fort Meade to Bartow in 1945, where she graduated from Summerlin Institute in 1955. She was a graduate of Florida Atlantic University.
She authored the play, 'By Choice or Otherwise' and also two books: 'If You Are A Cracker' and 'Sterling'.
Ms. Crawford is survived by her siblings: Bob Crawford (Nancy) of Crawfordville, Candy Crawford of Orlando, and two nephews and two nieces.
Above all, Charlotte cherished growing up in Bartow in the 40's and 50's and having roots in Fort Meade.
Published in Ledger from May 19 to May 20, 2019