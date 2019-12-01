Home

Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
5:00 PM
Lake Fox Clubhouse
Winter Haven, FL
View Map
CHARLOTTE GAIL DOUGLAS WILSON


1950 - 2019
CHARLOTTE GAIL DOUGLAS WILSON Obituary
CHARLOTTE GAIL DOUGLAS
WILSON, 69

WINTER HAVEN -
Charlotte Gail Douglas Wilson, 69, of Winter Haven, FL passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at her residence.
Born February 27, 1950 in Winter Haven she was a lifelong resident of the area and had worked as an office manager for Dr. Zeller and Dr. Manzo.
She is survived by: her husband of 34 years, Ray Wilson; a son, David Douglas of Winter Haven; a brother, Larry Cook of Durham, North Carolina; a sister, Barbara Cook McDermid of Tallahassee, FL; and a granddaughter, Destiny Douglas.
A Memorial Services will be held at 5:00pm, Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Lake Fox Clubhouse in Winter Haven. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale.
Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
