Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
CHARLOTTE WILLIAMS


1937 - 2020
CHARLOTTE WILLIAMS Obituary
CHARLOTTE
WILLIAMS, 82

WINTER HAVEN - Charlotte Williams, 82, of Winter Haven passed away peacefully at home on January 4, 2020. She was born October 5, 1937 in Chattanooga, TN to Tom and Ada Dunwoody. She was married in 1953 to Herb Williams and she loved to teach, teaching kindergarten for many years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Winter Haven and enjoyed being with her friends, reading, cooking and painting.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, and a son, Mike Williams.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Rick) Bishop of Winter Haven; her son, Jeff (Kerry) Williams of Auburndale; 7 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm till 2:00 pm, at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Services are at 2:00pm followed by interment at Auburndale Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
