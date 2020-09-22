CHARLOTTE YVONNEROWELL, 84MULBERRY -Charlotte Yvonne Rowell, 84, passed in her sleep at home on Tuesday September 15, 2020 in Mulberry, Florida, surrounded by family. She was born October 15, 1935 to the late Charles and Lilian Sumner.Survivors include her children, five sons and one daughter, Richard (Mary) Powell of Lakeland, FL, Timothy Powell of Lakeland, FL, Tommy Powell, of Mulberry, FL, Roger Powell of Lakeland, FL, Donald (Betsy) Powell of Rochester, NY and Linda (Kyle) Southwell of Mulberry, Fl, six grandchildren, Kendra Southwell, Connor (Brianne) Southwell, Tiffany Powell, Brenda Powell, Teresa Powell, Richard Powell Jr. and several great grandchildren.She is survived by two living siblings Charles Sumner of Bartow and Frankie Highnam of Lakeland.She preceded in death by her first husband Remer Wallace Powell, and 2nd husband Henry Marshall Rowell, sisters Jeanette Rigetta, Betty Hamner and brother Ronnie Sumner.She was a longtime member of Westwood Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family.The family will receive friends at Eastside Baptist Church in Lakeland on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 9 am-10am. Funeral services will be following at 10am officiated by Pastor Bobby Schell, followed by a graveside services at Lakeside Memorial Park, Winter Haven, Fl.