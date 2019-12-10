|
CHASE ANDREW
DEBOARD, 18
FORT MEADE - Chase Andrew DeBoard, 18, was born April 27, 2001 in Bartow, FL. Chase loved to fish and playing sports. He worked for Pine Creek Ranch.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother: Gail Cottington. He is survived by his mother: Gayle L. Harrison, father: Marc DeBoard, two brothers: Ryan Chauncey and Christian Lott, two sisters: Erica DeBoard and Nicole DeBoard, grandfather: Donald Harrison, grandmother: Patricia Barber, grandfather: Jake Priest, uncles: Greg Harrison and Lawton Priest, cousins: Steph-anie Chudley (Dave), Brenden Harrison (Nikky), Ashleigh LeMasters and Breanna Crowder, nephew: Hunter Chauncey and niece; Payten Chaun-cey.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 1 to 3 pm at First Baptist Church of Fort Meade. Funeral service will follow 3:00 pm Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Fort Meade. Interment will be held at Evergreen cemetery in Fort Meade, FL. McLean Funeral Home of Fort Meade. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019