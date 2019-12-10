Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Home - Fort Meade
306 East Broadway
Fort Meade, FL 33841
863-285-2333
Resources
More Obituaries for CHASE DEBOARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHASE ANDREW DEBOARD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHASE ANDREW DEBOARD Obituary
CHASE ANDREW
DEBOARD, 18

FORT MEADE - Chase Andrew DeBoard, 18, was born April 27, 2001 in Bartow, FL. Chase loved to fish and playing sports. He worked for Pine Creek Ranch.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother: Gail Cottington. He is survived by his mother: Gayle L. Harrison, father: Marc DeBoard, two brothers: Ryan Chauncey and Christian Lott, two sisters: Erica DeBoard and Nicole DeBoard, grandfather: Donald Harrison, grandmother: Patricia Barber, grandfather: Jake Priest, uncles: Greg Harrison and Lawton Priest, cousins: Steph-anie Chudley (Dave), Brenden Harrison (Nikky), Ashleigh LeMasters and Breanna Crowder, nephew: Hunter Chauncey and niece; Payten Chaun-cey.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 1 to 3 pm at First Baptist Church of Fort Meade. Funeral service will follow 3:00 pm Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Fort Meade. Interment will be held at Evergreen cemetery in Fort Meade, FL. McLean Funeral Home of Fort Meade. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHASE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -