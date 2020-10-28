1/1
CHERYL G. "Cheri" MATHIAS
1953 - 2020
CHERYL G. 'Cheri'
MATHIAS, 67

WINTER HAVEN - Cheryl G. 'Cheri' Mathias of Winter Haven passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Good Shephard Hospice in Auburndale.
She was born March 13, 1953 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Charles and Norma Green; she came here from Ohio in 1972. Cheri was a retired Educator for the Polk County School Board and Warner University. She had a two Masters Degrees in Reading and Curriculum. She was very passionate about education and focused her vacations on it, and helped many others become teachers. Cheri had a Christian spirit and was a member of South Lake Wales Church of God. She loved all of her grandchildren.
Cheri was preceded in death by her sister, Dori Green Harris. Cheri is survived by her husband of 42years, John E. Mathias; daughters, Amanda Ivancevich (Danny) of Lakeland, and Angela Mathias (fiancé Peter Genao) of Winter Haven; and grandchildren, Nichole, Christian, Natalie, April, Anna, Logan, Julia, and Abby.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at South Lake Wales Church of God with Pastor Chad Tingley and Dr. Joe Mattox officiating.
com.

Published in The Ledger from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Memorial service
11:00 AM
South Lake Wales Church of God
Funeral services provided by
Marion Nelson Funeral Home Inc. - Lake Wales
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
