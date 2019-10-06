Home

Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
CHERYL LYNN Clark

CHERYL LYNN Clark Obituary
CHERYL
LYNN CLARK

LAKELAND - Cheryl Lynn Clark, age 50 passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at her home with family & friends by her side. Ms. Clark was born September 27, 1969 at Fort Meade, Maryland, Army Base.
She was a longtime Polk County resident and attended Winter Haven High School.
She continued her education graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Forensics at Chaminade University of Honolulu. She was a United States Air Force Veteran; she served as a Tech SGT, Fire Fighter, Special Agent and Special Investigations, Cheryl received the following awards; Air Force Overseas Long Tour Ribbon, Service Metals, Longevity Service with 2 devices, Global War on Terrorism, Kuwait Liberation, Outstanding Unit with 4 devices, Counterintelligence Operations Training, Advanced Surveillance Operations and Economic/Environmental Crimes. She enjoyed golf, crocheting and reading. Cheryl loved spending time with her family, friends & her dogs, Penny & Dollar Bill.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather - Donald Clark; paternal grandmother - Caroline Vanlinda and maternal grandparents -Charles & Glee Lyman.
Cheryl is survived by her loving family;
Parents, Judy & Mitchell King; Paternal grandmother, Betty King; Aunts, Linda & Kathy; Great Aunts, Kathryn, Alice & Juanita; Cousins, Laura, Kerry, Gregory, Jacob, Luke & Kaleigh
There are no services scheduled at this time for Cheryl.
Kersey Funeral Home
Published in Ledger from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
