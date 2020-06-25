CHRIS B.
GRIFFIN, 91
LAKELAND - Chris B. Griffin died on June 18, 2020 at the Lakeland Regional Medical Center from complications due to a fall. He was 91 years old. Chris was born to George L. and Flossie Griffin of Auburndale, Florida. He had three brothers who preceded his passing.
Mr. Griffin was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Doris. Their marriage produced four children. A daughter, Gale Griffin Lasky passed in 2017. Survivors include 3 sons, Greg Griffin, Lakeland, Doug Griffin, Destin and Les Griffin of Englewoood. Mr. Griffin had 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Mr. Griffin worked for Publix for 46 years, working for 16 years in stores and 30 years in corporate. He worked closely with Mr. George and truly loved and respected him. He spoke of Publix on a regular basis and was proud to have been with such a fine company for so long. He was viewed by many as one who 'bled Publix green.'
His hobbies included fishing, wood carving, furniture repair, and gardening. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.
Mr. Griffin was a devout Christian and charitable person. He was a supportive member of the community. He donated to a number of worthwhile causes. He especially enjoyed attending events at the Polk Museum of Art, where he was a Platinum Patron.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, there will not be a memorial service at this time.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.heathfuneralchapel.com
GRIFFIN, 91
LAKELAND - Chris B. Griffin died on June 18, 2020 at the Lakeland Regional Medical Center from complications due to a fall. He was 91 years old. Chris was born to George L. and Flossie Griffin of Auburndale, Florida. He had three brothers who preceded his passing.
Mr. Griffin was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Doris. Their marriage produced four children. A daughter, Gale Griffin Lasky passed in 2017. Survivors include 3 sons, Greg Griffin, Lakeland, Doug Griffin, Destin and Les Griffin of Englewoood. Mr. Griffin had 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Mr. Griffin worked for Publix for 46 years, working for 16 years in stores and 30 years in corporate. He worked closely with Mr. George and truly loved and respected him. He spoke of Publix on a regular basis and was proud to have been with such a fine company for so long. He was viewed by many as one who 'bled Publix green.'
His hobbies included fishing, wood carving, furniture repair, and gardening. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.
Mr. Griffin was a devout Christian and charitable person. He was a supportive member of the community. He donated to a number of worthwhile causes. He especially enjoyed attending events at the Polk Museum of Art, where he was a Platinum Patron.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, there will not be a memorial service at this time.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.heathfuneralchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.