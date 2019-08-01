|
|
CHRIS
BIELSKI
LAKELAND - Chris Bielski passed away in his home on Friday July 26th, 2019.
He is survived by 2 brothers: John Bielski and Ned Bielski, 2 sisters: Grace Kruger and Joan Cloutier, 2 step children: Jeffery Jasper and Deborah Jasper, 3 grandkids, and 7 great grandkids.
He is preceded in death by his wife Idamis Bielski, as well as parents Edward and Regina Bielski (nee Vensak).
A celebration of life will be held Saturday August 17, 2019 from 5-6 pm at David Russell Funeral Home, 2005 S. Bartow Rd., Lakeland, Florida 33801.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019