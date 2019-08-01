Home

POWERED BY

Services
David Russell Funeral Home & Cremation
2005 Bartow Rd
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 616-1131
Resources
More Obituaries for Chris Bielski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chris Bielski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chris Bielski Obituary
CHRIS
BIELSKI

LAKELAND - Chris Bielski passed away in his home on Friday July 26th, 2019.
He is survived by 2 brothers: John Bielski and Ned Bielski, 2 sisters: Grace Kruger and Joan Cloutier, 2 step children: Jeffery Jasper and Deborah Jasper, 3 grandkids, and 7 great grandkids.
He is preceded in death by his wife Idamis Bielski, as well as parents Edward and Regina Bielski (nee Vensak).
A celebration of life will be held Saturday August 17, 2019 from 5-6 pm at David Russell Funeral Home, 2005 S. Bartow Rd., Lakeland, Florida 33801.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now