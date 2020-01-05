|
CHRIS
TYLER
LAKELAND - Chris Tyler passed away January 1, 2020 after suffering from a long illness. She spent the majority of her life in Florida working as an artist and was known among her friends for her intricately crocheted blankets. Anyone who knew Chris will remember her infectious laugh and her love for her God.
Chris is preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Tyler; her mother, Diane Dorion and her sister, Pam Greene. She is survived by her dear husband, Mike. They were married for 49 years and raised a beautiful family together. She is also survived by daughter, Jessica Tyler-Patterson (Myron); son, Shaun Tyler (Jessica); grandchildren Autumn Butler, Christopher Butler, Jude Tyler; great-granddaughter Leona Whitt; nephew Ryan McConnell. She is also survived by her loving siblings Michelle Erdvig (Barry) and Lisa Ramirez (George).
Her memorial will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 2100 Providence Road in Lakeland, Florida, at 3:00 P.M. on January 11, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020