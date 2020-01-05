Home

POWERED BY

Services
Central Florida Casket Store & Funeral Chapel
2090 East Edgewood Drive
Lakeland, FL 33803
(863) 669-1617
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
2100 Providence Road
Lakeland, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chris Tyler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chris Tyler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chris Tyler Obituary
CHRIS
TYLER

LAKELAND - Chris Tyler passed away January 1, 2020 after suffering from a long illness. She spent the majority of her life in Florida working as an artist and was known among her friends for her intricately crocheted blankets. Anyone who knew Chris will remember her infectious laugh and her love for her God.
Chris is preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Tyler; her mother, Diane Dorion and her sister, Pam Greene. She is survived by her dear husband, Mike. They were married for 49 years and raised a beautiful family together. She is also survived by daughter, Jessica Tyler-Patterson (Myron); son, Shaun Tyler (Jessica); grandchildren Autumn Butler, Christopher Butler, Jude Tyler; great-granddaughter Leona Whitt; nephew Ryan McConnell. She is also survived by her loving siblings Michelle Erdvig (Barry) and Lisa Ramirez (George).
Her memorial will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 2100 Providence Road in Lakeland, Florida, at 3:00 P.M. on January 11, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -