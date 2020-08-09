1/1
CHRISTINE A. WILLIS
CHRISTINE A.
WILLIS, 79

BARTOW - Christine A. Willis, 79, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. Born September 6, 1940 in Sarasota, FL, she was the daughter of Marion and Bernice Hudson. Christine was a longtime resident of Bartow. She was an administrative assistant for the Department of Transportation in Bartow for many years. She was a past president of the Florida Buckskin Horse Association, Florida Reining Horse Association and member of the American Quarter Horse Association. Christine was a past president and board member of the Bartow Art Guild. She was a Florida Licensed Massage Therapist, certified Equine Sports Massage Therapist and Licensed Real Estate salesman.
Christine is preceded in death by her husband Larry Willis. She is survived by a loving family including her son: Thomas L. Willis (Jill) of Bartow; 6 grandchildren: Am-anda, Joe, Nathan, Craig and Tom Willis, Drew Rhoden, all of Bartow, 2 great grandchildren: Alice Prine & Sophia Ussary.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the graveside in Bartow Wildwood Cemetery. Condolences to family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com


Published in The Ledger from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
