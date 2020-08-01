1/1
CHRISTINE ANN (JENSEN) BEASLEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHRISTINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHRISTINE ANN (JENSEN) BEASLEY

WINTER HAVEN - Chris Beasley, at age 70 passed on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
She was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan to John K. Jensen and Jessie E. (Margetts) Jensen. She had been a resident of Florida for more than 47 years, coming from Dallas, Texas. Chris enjoyed her family, her butterfly garden, pets and shopping.
She is survived by her husband William R. Beasley 'Bill' of Winter Haven, son William R. Beasley, Jr. 'BJ' (Sherry) of Dallas, TX, daughter Carol Jennifer Beasley-Blackburn (Kevin) of Atlanta, GA, granddaughter Shelby Marie Beasley and grandsons, Austin Cole Blackburn and William R. Beasley III 'Will.'
A family could not wish for a more loving wife, mother and grandmother.
A private memorial to honor her life will be held on Saturday, August 1.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved