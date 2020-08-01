CHRISTINE ANN (JENSEN) BEASLEY



WINTER HAVEN - Chris Beasley, at age 70 passed on Sunday, December 15, 2019.

She was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan to John K. Jensen and Jessie E. (Margetts) Jensen. She had been a resident of Florida for more than 47 years, coming from Dallas, Texas. Chris enjoyed her family, her butterfly garden, pets and shopping.

She is survived by her husband William R. Beasley 'Bill' of Winter Haven, son William R. Beasley, Jr. 'BJ' (Sherry) of Dallas, TX, daughter Carol Jennifer Beasley-Blackburn (Kevin) of Atlanta, GA, granddaughter Shelby Marie Beasley and grandsons, Austin Cole Blackburn and William R. Beasley III 'Will.'

A family could not wish for a more loving wife, mother and grandmother.

A private memorial to honor her life will be held on Saturday, August 1.



