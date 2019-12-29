|
|
CHRISTINE
E. BUSH
LAKELAND- Christine E. Bush went home to be with the Lord on 12/23/2019. She was born on 9/8/1924 in Austin, TX to Walter J. Gerron and Linie L. Shiver.
Chris graduated from the University of Texas with a degree in journalism and was employed by Johnson TV station as a copy writer for ads. She was also a secretary to Lady Bird Johnson during her career. She married Francis C. Bush in January, 1970 after which she traveled with him assisting with his career.
Chris was a member of All Saints' Church; never missing a Sunday until she became too ill.
She is survived by: her husband of 49 years, Francis; brother in laws and sister in laws; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and four half siblings.
A memorial service will be held at All Saints' Church on Saturday, January 4, 2019 at 11:00 am. Her burial at Florida National Cemetery will be at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to All Saints' Church, Lakeland, FL.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019