CHRISTINE
HOWARD WOODARD, 86
HAINES CITY - Christine Howard Woodard, 86, of Haines City, Florida passed away into the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ July 30, 2020.
Christine was born in Geneva, AL on September 29, 1933 to Henry and Aline Howard. She moved to Winter Haven at the age of three. A lifelong resident of Winter Haven, she graduated from Winter Haven High School in 1952.
Christine met the love of her life, Jimmie at GTE Telephone Company, they wed in 1957 and would be married 63 years. They had two children - Christal and Stacy.
When Christine had her children, she decided to dedicate her life to being a fantastic and wonderful Mother. Christine excelled at supporting her Family through the many passions and difficulties of their lives, she made it her mission to improve the lives of others.
Christine was a devout Christian, attending Westwood Missionary Baptist Church where she was an original Charter Member.
A member of Beta Sigma Phi for 45 years, Christine always enjoyed her Sorority Sisters and the organizations they helped support in the greater Winter Haven area.
Christine was predeceased by her father and mother. She is survived by her husband Jimmie Woodard, her children Christal (Doug) Wilson, Stacy (Brenda) Woodard, grandchildren Nicholas Woodard and Lauren (Austin) Worbington.
The Family will receive friends Wednesday August 5, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Oak Ridge Funeral Care 2425 W. Havendale Blvd. Winter Haven, FL with a service following immediately after at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
. **Masks are required and Social Distancing will be observed**