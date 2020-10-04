1/1
CHRISTINE HUNT CLIFFORD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHRISTINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHRISTINE HUNT CLIFFORD, 70

LAKELAND - Christine Hunt Clifford, 70, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 25, 2020. 'Chris' was born in Sydney, Australia June 15, 1950. She moved to the USA in 1976.
Chris was an Olympian for the Australian Javelin team in 1976 & competed for the University of Florida. She was an avid Gator fan. As a business owner & real estate agent, Chris was known for her incredible customer service. She was a member of Leadership Lakeland Class 10 and active in the Chamber of Commerce.
Chris loved the Lord. She loved people. All who knew her will miss her smile & signature hugs. Another of Chris' loves was Golden Retrievers. She leaves her sweet Sadie behind.
Preceded in death by her parents, Harold & Lucy Thompson. Chris leaves her siblings: Jeffrey, Lesley, Sandra, & Noel (in Australia), dear best friend & caregiver Jolinda Pipkin, sister Kelly Graham and her husband Steve in Lakeland, nieces, nephews, many close friends, & her church family.
A memorial service will be held on October 10 at 11am at The Rock Community Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Rock Community Church for Youth Missions. (270 E. Highland Dr.; Lakeland, FL, 33813).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved