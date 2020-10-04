CHRISTINE HUNT CLIFFORD, 70LAKELAND - Christine Hunt Clifford, 70, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 25, 2020. 'Chris' was born in Sydney, Australia June 15, 1950. She moved to the USA in 1976.Chris was an Olympian for the Australian Javelin team in 1976 & competed for the University of Florida. She was an avid Gator fan. As a business owner & real estate agent, Chris was known for her incredible customer service. She was a member of Leadership Lakeland Class 10 and active in the Chamber of Commerce.Chris loved the Lord. She loved people. All who knew her will miss her smile & signature hugs. Another of Chris' loves was Golden Retrievers. She leaves her sweet Sadie behind.Preceded in death by her parents, Harold & Lucy Thompson. Chris leaves her siblings: Jeffrey, Lesley, Sandra, & Noel (in Australia), dear best friend & caregiver Jolinda Pipkin, sister Kelly Graham and her husband Steve in Lakeland, nieces, nephews, many close friends, & her church family.A memorial service will be held on October 10 at 11am at The Rock Community Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Rock Community Church for Youth Missions. (270 E. Highland Dr.; Lakeland, FL, 33813).