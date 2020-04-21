Home

CHRISTINE LINEBAUGH COONEY

CHRISTINE
LINEBAUGH COONEY, 94

WINTER HAVEN - Christine Linebaugh Cooney, 94, born on 12/17/1925 in Winter Haven; passed away on
4/13/2020. She was the daughter of Charlie and Esther Linebaugh.
A lifelong Florida resident, she was a member of the Camellia Garden Club for 65 years. She was recipient of the Bankers Cup in 1994. She was the first licensed female pilot in Winter Haven in 1943. She was a member of the Civil Air Patrol during WWII.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years Carl R. Cooney, two surviving children, one granddaughter and two great grandchildren.
Services will follow at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
