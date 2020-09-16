CHRISTINIA LEE STEGALL



FORT MEADE - Christinia (Chris, Christy, Chrissy) Lee (Goolsby) Stegall, 63, of Fort Meade, FL, entered Heaven on Monday, September 14, 2020. She was born in Oroville, CA, on August 24, 1957, to Hayward Grover Goolsby and Carlie Faye (Turbeville) Goolsby.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jody Hayward Goolsby. Surviving Chris are her daughters, Christa Hagan (Brad), Kim Greear (Bryan), and Sarah Breed (Josh); grandchildren, Ty, Ben, and Abby Greear and Eden Hagan; sister, Diane Davis (Jimmy); sister-in-law, Debbie Goolsby; nieces, Kelley Music (Josh) and Karla Lopez (Ricardo); nephews, Joshua Goolsby (Christa), Justin Goolsby (Victoria), and Jason Hale (Diana); and great nieces and nephews, Nathan, Caden, Jantsyn, and Kaylee Music, Matthew, Alayna, and Eli Goolsby, Trinity and Balin Hale, and Catalina and Julianna Lopez.

Chris moved to Fort Meade at the age of 12 where she and her sister lived with their Uncle Oren and Aunt Verlue Jones until she graduated from Fort Meade High School in 1975. She married Richard Stegall in 1977 and lived in Texas and Oklahoma before returning to Florida in the early 1980s with her husband and three daughters. She worked as a floral designer for many years. More recently, she owned and operated her own housekeeping service and enjoyed serving many local families. However, her heart and soul were reflected in her life as a wife and mother and grandmother. She loved her family and made countless sacrifices where they were concerned. Her family treasured her in every way. She was a woman of great faith in God, and she walked her Christian life in service to Him with all of the strength, understanding, and submission she possessed. She was a true friend-full of beauty inside and out-to everyone who knew her. She will be missed in this world, but Heaven has gained a beautiful gem full of light and sparkle and love. We will see you soon. A Memorial Service will be held 10:00 am Saturday, September 19, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Fort Meade.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store